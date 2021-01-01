It's time to live life 100% worry-free with this 100% waterproof style. Farmers Market 12 has the beauty of hardwood with the durability of vinyl for a floor that is ready to tackle the toughest household demands, and look good while doing so! This style features the elegant, aged look of reclaimed wood in a chic color palette of 4 beautiful wood species. Exceptionally durable and easy to clean, these 6\" x 48\" planks feature a 12 mil wear layer for enhanced scratch, scuff and stain protection ensuring your floor will stand up to life's everyday demands. Farmers Market 12 is designed for glue down installation. Shaw Farmers Market 12 mil Mineral 6-in Wide x 2-mm Thick Water Resistant Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring (53.93-sq ft) in Gold | LX93600309