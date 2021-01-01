'Farm Memories III Home Crop' Graphic Art Print
Description
Features:Great addition to any home, ready to hangMade to orderProduct Type: Graphic ArtPrint Type: Graphic Art PrintPrimary Art Material (Format: Wrapped Canvas): CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Primary Art Material (Size: 18" H x 8" W x 0.75" D): PaperPrimary Art Material Details: Primary Art Material (Format: Paper, 24" H x 12" W x 0.01" D): PaperPrimary Art Material Details: Color: GrayNumber of Items Included: 1Artist: Anne TavolettiOrientation: VerticalShape: RectangleFire Resistant: NoPlug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Country of Origin: United StatesEducation: NumbersFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type (Size: 18" H x 8" W x 0.75" D): Open Format Type (Format: Wrapped Canvas): Open Frame/Gallery WrappedOpen Format Type (Format: Paper, 24" H x 12" W x 0.01" D): Open Frame/Gallery WrappedPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Graphic ArtGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: Farm Memories III Home CropEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionFrame Type (Format: Wrapped Canvas): Wrapped CanvasFrame Type (Size: 18" H x 8" W x 0.75" D): Picture FrameFrame Type (Format: Paper, 24" H x 12" W x 0.01" D): UnframedSpefications:ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoTÜV Rheinland Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: CE Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 18" H x 8" W x 0.75" D): 18Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24" H x 12" W x 0.75" D): 24Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 20" H x 8" W x 0.75" D): 20Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 24" H x 12" W x 0.01" D): 24Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 18" H x 8" W x 0.75" D): 8Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 24" H x 12" W x 0.75" D): 12Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 20" H x 8" W x 0.75" D): 8Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 24" H x 12" W x 0.01" D): 12Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 18" H x 8" W x 0.75" D): 0.75Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 24" H x 12" W x 0.75" D): 0.75Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 20" H x 8" W x 0.75" D): 0.75Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 24" H x 12" W x 0.01" D): 0.01Framed Edge Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom: Individual Piece Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Depth - Front to Back: Individual Piece Weight: Overall Product Weight (Size: 18" H x 8" W x 0.75" D): 1.5Overall Product Weight (Size: 24" H x 12" W x 0.75" D): 2.5Overall Product Weight (Size: 20" H x 8" W x 0.75" D): 2.5Overall Product Weight (Size: 24" H x 12" W x 0.01" D): 0.23Assembly:Installation Required: YesWarranty: Format: Paper, Size: 24" H x 12" W x 0.01" D