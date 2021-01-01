From harry & david

Farfalle In Lemon Sauce With Chicken, Artichokes, And Mushrooms

$74.99
In stock
Buy at harry&david

Description

Serve a wow-worthy dinner any night of the week with this easy-to-prepare pasta dish. Farfalle, also known as bowtie pasta, is tossed with a mouthwatering mixture of chicken, mushrooms, and artichokes, covered in a lemon cream sauce, and topped with shredded Asiago cheese for a sensational combination of flavors. We've included two trays, so you can serve one now and freeze the other for later. All you have to do is heat, serve, and enjoy.

