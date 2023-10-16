23" x 16" Far Away Land I by Eva Watts Framed Canvas Wall Art - Amanti Art

Alternating mountain ridges in shades of deep navy blue and icy blue-gray white create the feeling of depth in this lovely landscape. The river in the foreground draws the eye into the center and then upward to the pale peaks that lay in the distance, This Amanti Art Decorative Framed Art Piece is a home decor item you can be proud to showcase on your wall. Our craftsmen handmake this piece in a small custom art and frame shop in America's heartland. We know that each decoration you choose for your home, be it for your living room, foyer, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom or other space, is a reflection of your style and taste. We hope you're pleased with your Amanti Art purchase!