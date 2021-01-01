'Fantasy Island' Graphic Art Print on Wrapped Canvas

Add some visually compelling and unique photography to your home décor with captivating prints like 'Fantasy Island'. This digitally manipulated image offers an electrifying shot of a dramatic seaside scene complete with three sepia-toned palm trees captivating attention in the foreground. The powerful contrast of the trees with the rest of the photo creates a visually stunning and appealing mechanism. Whether you display this mesmerizing print in your living room, bedroom, bathroom, or as a focal point at the end of a long hallway, it’s certain to pull focus and command attention. Made with superior printing technology, you get a high quality wrapped canvas print with exceptional detail at an affordable price. Plus, with full bleed printing, your artwork fills the entirety of the canvas, eliminating the need for framing and making hanging a breeze. Size: 22" H x 28" W x 1.5" D