FANMIE Mouse Wrist Rest Ergonomic Wrist Support Pad Wrist Guard for Computer Laptop Desktop

1. [Size] The size is 14*2cm (length * width), which is more convenient to carry around. The palm rest naturally follows the palm of the hand and the mouse to move, so that we have more space to operate, and the appropriate thickness can provide effective support. 2.[Ergonomic design] Three-dimensional curved surface, bionic arm resting state, fit the palm of the hand, avoid friction with the mouse pad, according to the palms and size portraits of all kinds of people, big data and accurate analysis of the design of the wrist support pad. 3. [Rubber material] The interior is filled with rubber, soft texture, high elasticity, not easy to deform, wear-resistant, and feel a bit strong. 4. [Smooth surface and non-slip base] The creative design takes into account the aesthetics of life, the low-key and rustic appearance will not be easily out of date, and it can be used for a long time. The bottom non-slip design will not easily make the palm detached. 5. [Package included] 1*Mouse wris