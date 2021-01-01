Classy Art Fanfare Il By Marilyn Robertson Framed Print Nature Wall Art 34 in. x 40 in., Purple

Paintings of flowers, plants or trees are reminders of how much nature has to offer. This piece will surely add texture and color to your space. Pairs well with sister piece "Fanfare I". This beautifully designed piece is elegantly framed using a 3 inch profile made of a scratch resistant MDF in a color we call "Midnight Aura". It is framed under real glass and it is ready to hang with all the hardware pre-attached. We bring this piece to your home or office with over 30 years of decorative framing and art experience behind us. Color: Purple.