This is a decorative and functional chandelier ceiling fan. 3 reversible blades give off a lot of airflows, required 6-pieces 4-Watt light bulbs, dimmable, the timing function allows you are able to choose the working time. Comes with a delicate hand-craft glamorous wood finish body, it will be an art to your home. This 3 blade ceiling fan with remote and dimmable light is surely a statement piece for your kitchen, dining room, living room, bedroom or foyer. Matrix Decor Fandelier 34-in Wood LED Indoor Ceiling Fan with Light and Remote (3-Blade) | MDBBA829006CA-WOOD