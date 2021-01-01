Fancy Feast Appetizers Cat Food Topper, Adult, Size: 1.1 oz, Flavor: Tuna | PetSmart

Treat your cat to the mouthwatering flavors found in Purina Fancy Feast Skipjack Tuna with a Sole Topper in a Delicate Broth. Each Fancy Feast Appetizer recipe starts with high-quality protein and is finished with savory broth. Fancy Feast Appetizers are presented in a petite 1.1 oz. package - the perfect size to serve any time without the hassle of time-consuming cleanup. The real, recognizable ingredients and savory broth bring together an exquisite combination of ingredients cats truly desire, while the tempting tender texture is easy for your cat to enjoy. Serve this seafood appetizer as a complement to your cat's complete and balanced diet. Share a precious moment with your cat when you serve her a Purina Fancy Feast Appetizer, and enjoy indulging her taste buds whenever she deserves a little something extra in her dining routine. Key Benefits: Made with real, recognizable ingredients Features high-quality proteins Delicate broth adds moisture to every bite Meant as a complement to your cat's complete and balanced diet Grain-free Extraordinary taste cats love Single-serving package for convenient serving Tender texture to tempt your cat Part of the complete line of Purina Fancy Feast cat foods and cat complements Quality is the number 1 ingredient Item Number: 5280253 Brand: Purina Fancy Feast Food Type: Flaked Breed Size: All Life Stage: Adult Nutritional Option: Grain Free, No Animal By-Products Health Consideration: Maintenance Flavor: Tuna Weight: 1.42 oz NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION Ingredients: Fish Broth, Skipjack Tuna, Sole, Guar Gum, Xanthan Gum, Thiamine Mononitrate, Sodium Nitrite (To Promote Color Retention). A639817 Guaranteed Analysis: Crude Protein (Min) 12.0%, Crude Fat (Min) 0.05%, Crude Fiber (Max) 1.0%, Moisture (Max) 85.0% Caloric Content: 533 kcal/kg, 17 kcal/tray FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS Recommended Daily Feeding Amounts: Feed an average size adult cat 1 tray per day. Fancy Feast Appetizers Cat Food Topper, Adult, Size: 1.1 oz, Flavor: Tuna | PetSmart