From ce-link

Fancasee (2 Pack) 4-Pin PWM Fan Power Supply Cable 1 to 2 Splitter 2 Way PC Internal Motherboard Fan Power Extension Cable Adapter Cord Wire for.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Fancasee (2 Pack) 4-Pin PWM Fan Power Supply Cable 1 to 2 Splitter.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com