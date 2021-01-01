From broan
Broan Fan with Infrared Bulbs 4-Sone 70-CFM White Lighted Bathroom Fan and Heater | 162
You can count on the 162 Broan® 70 CFM Ceiling exhaust Fan 1-Bulb infrared Heater for energy-saving warmth and instant comfort in the bathroom. And you never even have to touch your central thermostat. Quick and efficient, these single-bulb heaters provide the selective temperature control you need. Each unit delivers the superior performance and quality features you've come to expect from Broan®. Broan Fan with Infrared Bulbs 4-Sone 70-CFM White Lighted Bathroom Fan and Heater | 162