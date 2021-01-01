From advance-esthetic

120MM Fan with 3 Speed Switch 5V USB Fan Portable 1500 RPM USB Powered Cooling Fan Compatible for Tablet TV Receiver Router DVR Playstation Xbox.

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Best Quality Guranteed. 12cm USB Fan: USB cooling fan, perfect for cooling various electronics and components, noise only 23dB (Low Speed) while working. L/M/H Speed: A speed controller is specially designed to control the airflow level. Meet your different needs. High Quality: Dual ball bearing have a lifespan of 45000 hours, 7 blades generate strong airflow to keep the cabinet stay cool. Place Anywhere: can be laid flat or stand upright. Great for narrow space: Laptop, receivers, AV electronics and game consoles. Full Protection: Aluminum grill on both side protect your hand or prevent damage cord when operating.

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com