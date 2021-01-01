Fan Hanging Neck Portable Fan Mini USB Fan 360 Degree Adjustable Hands Free Personal Hanging Neck Fan (One Size, Green)

Adjustable Angle and Speed: The fan support 360 degree angle adjust, satisfy different angle demands. Low / Medium/ High 3 speeds to provide you strong wind power for cooling Design: Hand free cooling fan with powerful airflow. Neck Hanging design, just hang around your neck, start it and enjoy the cool breeze Portable Size: With the mini size dimension, this fan can be easy hold in by single hand or wear around on your neck as fashion fan.A good choice of Climbing, Camping, Outdoor Sport. Material: premium ABS plastic, Unique soft blade design, make the hands free neckband fan softer and more durable and quieter, less jittery. Portable USB charging port: Creative headphone design fan is suitable for power bank, power adapter, car charger, notebook/desktop computer, and other USB interfaces.