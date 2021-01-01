Design Toscano Fan Dancer Art Deco Dancer Sculpture

Lithe arms and provocative features characterize this Art Deco dancer sculpted by one of the period's most exciting artists. This work by Romanian-born Chiparus is meticulously hand-painted in a palette of muted metallics and finished with flesh tones to replicate the original ivory. Created in quality designer resin to capture the subtle nuances that sell for thousands at auction, this collectible is set atop a faux marble base. Approx. 10"Wx5.5"Dx16"H. 5 lbs.Hand-cast using real crushed stone bonded with high quality designer resinEach piece is individually hand-painted by our artisansPerfect for Home or GalleryPalette of muted metallics and finished with flesh tonesLithe arms and provocative features characterize this Art Deco dancer sculpted by one of the period's most exciting artists. This work by Romanian-born Chiparus is meticulously hand-painted in a palette of muted metallics and finished with flesh tones to replicate the original ivory. Created in quality designer resin to capture the subtle nuances that sell for thousands at auction, this collectible is set atop a faux marble base. Approx. 10"Wx5.5"Dx16"H. 5 lbs.