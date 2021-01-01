FAMKIT Gaming Headset Wired Over Ear Headphone Computer Earphone with RGB Light and Mic

Stereo Sound Quality: 50mm powerful speaker provides your with distortion-free and immersive sound quality. Omni-directional gaming mic can be flexibly adjusted according to your needs. Mic Volume Control: Designed with mic switch to mute/unmute the mic; Wired rotary knob allows for free volume adjustment to meet your needs. Color Changing: Built-in LED lights on earcups to complete the gaming experience. Cool color changing and sharp appearance instantly enhance the gaming elements. Maximum Comfort: Stretched padded headband and breathable super soft ear pads delivers extremely comfort for long time wearing. Just put it on and absolutely immersing yourself in the gaming world! Wide Compatibility: Equipped with two plugs - USB interface and 3.5mm jack, widely compatible with PS4, Nintendo Switch, tablet, PC, laptop, and mobile phone etc.