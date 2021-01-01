From dexsa
Dexsa Family Tree Wood Plaque Easel - Our Family is Sturdy New Horizons 6'x9'
Advertisement
Exquisite fresh, modern Look. Each Piece is Handcrafted. Features Full Color Printing and a Durable Vinyl Edge. Each wood plaque comes individually boxed and is easel backed for display on a shelf, desktop or coffee table. Also includes a metal hook for hanging. Proudly Made in the USA! Sentimental and inspirational art adds so much to any room. Makes a Wonderful Gift! Measures 6 inches x 9 inches x 0.5 inches