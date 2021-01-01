Trademark Fine Art 'Family Album Jules' Canvas Art by Philippe Debongnie

Artist: Philippe DebongnieSubject: AnimalsStyle: Mid-Century ModernProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features a dog in a red and blue outfit. Prominent Colors: Tan, White, Orange, Brown I am a Belgian illustrator. I paint, draw, print and Photoshop images. I love working with different mediums, tools and shapes. I also love portraits. I find the human figure to be so full of everything, I could draw faces for the rest of my life. The way people think, behave, dress, talk, sing and all they do inspire me a lot and that really makes me want to portray them. Most of the time, Photoshop is the place where my images come together. I draw, paint, doodle, sketch and paste it all together in Photoshop trying to keep a handmade look but also to bring more to it by digitally retouching it. The feeling I want to convey with my images is something like: “…great, he drew that, well done, but how did he get that look? How does that work?” Handmade yet slightly disturbing in the end. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.