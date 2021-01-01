Famara Outdoor Pendant Light by Carpyen Easy Light - Color: Pink - Finish: Pink - (1010005)

The Famara Outdoor Pendant Light from Carpyen Easy Light is a clean and minimalistic piece for modern exteriors. Named after the landscapes seen off the beaches of the Spanish islands, this fixture features a structural metal shade that gently widens from an elongated base. An LED is set within the shade, sending even light flowing downward. This fixtures simple yet bold silhouette enhances exteriors while lending energy-efficient light for outdoor gatherings. A commitment to expert craftsmanship and design excellence, Carpyen has brought European-style fixtures and portables to the market for more than 70 years. Made in Barcelona, the CARPYEN EASY LIGHT brand was introduced in 2020 and enters the market at an affordable price point that is easily accessible to contractors and consumers. From ultramodern pendant lighting to minimalist accent lights, CARPYEN EASY LIGHT makes it easy to bring European design home. Shape: Bell. Color: Pink. Finish: Burgundy