Falzone 3 Piece Serving Bowl Set

Whether you're a frequent entertainer or have a set of mouths to feed, you know the importance of having the right bowls on hand. Take this serving set, for example: hand woven from kaisa grass, it features a natural brown finish, perfect for boho or global-inspired abodes! Whether you're serving up chips, displaying your favorite fruits, nuts, or other dry items, its sure to shine in your kitchen or living room. Arrives in a set of three different sizes.