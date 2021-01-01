Falmouth Reclining Sun Lounger Set with Cushions

Relax, unwind, and soak up some sun beside a buddy with this pair of reclining chaise lounge chairs. Crafted with an aluminum frame, each piece is wrapped in resin wicker in a vanilla creme tone to resist weather, water, UV, and rust. Thanks to six reclining notches on the back, these lounge chairs let you pick out a prime position to snooze with ease. The manufacturer backs these products with a one-year warranty. Cushion Color: Terracotta