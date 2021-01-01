Fallston 4 - Light Kitchen Island Linear Pendant

Pendant lights are popular picks thanks to their ability to form a cluster over a table or kitchen island. But if you'd rather not deal with the mess of wiring multiple luminaries, a piece like this is a great option for that on-trend look without the hassle. Showcasing four 60 W lights in seeded glass and a Sudbury bronze-finished metal fixture, this piece is perfect for an industrial-inspired touch in a modern farmhouse. And measuring 9'' H x 35.75'' W, this piece is perfect for hanging above kitchen islands or tables.