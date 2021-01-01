From custom made personalized monograms

Custom Made Personalized Monograms Fall Monogram Letter I Pumpkin Vine Wreath Autumn Halloween Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

$21.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

A cute and elegant personalized orange fall Monogram design featuring the letter I inside of a pumpkin and an autumn wreath. If your first name or last name starts with the initial I, this monogram letter I design has the perfect fall aesthetic Great for the fall season, especially the month of October, whether you're trick or treating, going to the pumpkin patch, the apple orchard or a Halloween party. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com