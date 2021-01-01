Gift Basket Village Fall Harvest Gift Basket

✔ THE MOST COLORFUL SEASON OF ALL. Celebrate the harvest season with this deluxe Fall gift basket. There are colors, smells and tastes that will go a long way to reminding them of fall. ✔ ALL THE COLORS AND FLAVORS! The flavors, scents and colors of fall overflow from this basket, inviting everyone to nibble on some of the bounty within. ✔ IT"S EASY TO MAKE SOMEONE FEEL SPECIAL. Everybody feels special when they receive a thoughtful gourmet gift, especially one as thoughtful as this. They will love exploring the treasures in this basket that will put them in th mood for the season. ✔ PRESENTATION IS EVERYTHING. This basket is as you see it and then carefully shrink wrapped in a crystal clear cellophane bag for picture perfect presentation. Then we top it off with a beautiful bow and your own personalized gift message before packaing for shipping. ✔ MADE IN THE USA. Proudly and carefully hand made at Gift Basket Village, FL by our own team of professional gift basket designers and carefully packaged for safe shipment the day your order is received.