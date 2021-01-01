Fall Gourdes and Pumpkins Unscented Designer Candle

This product is handmade by artisans, these candles stand out in their simplicity. The flat design is a unique approach to candles that has a minimalist, eye-catching feel. The twin wicks burn evenly and self-extinguish as they near the steel base, without any dripping wax or smoke. From stringing square wooden frames with organic cotton wicks to formulating the paraffin mass at just the right temperature to pouring, shaving, dipping, decorating, assembling, and packaging – everything is done by hand.