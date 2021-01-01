Trademark Fine Art 'Fall Forest 2' Canvas Art by Irina Trzaskos Studio

Artist: Irina Trzaskos StudioSubject: FloralStyle: Modern & ContemporaryProduct Type: Gallery-Wrapped Canvas Art This ready to hang, gallery-wrapped art piece features three red mushrooms in the center of the frame. Connecticut-based artist, designer and illustrator, Irina Trzaskos, is best known for her elegant and colorful watercolor style. Her artwork is inspired by culture, art history and nature. She was born and grew up in Moldova. After earning her degree in Interior Design, Irina worked as an interior designer for a textile company, and as an administrator of one of the largest antique furniture importing companies, in Chisinau the capital of Moldova. In 2012 Irina moved to United States, following her heart and fulfilling her dream of becoming an artist. Giclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions. The attainable excellence that Giclee printmaking affords makes the reproduction virtually indistinguishable from the original piece. The result is wide acceptance of Giclee by galleries, museums, and private collectors. Gallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas so that the canvas wraps around the sides and is secured a hidden, wooden frame. This method of stretching and preparing a canvas allows for a frameless presentation of the finished painting.