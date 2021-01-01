Fall Decor Halloween Witch Wooden Hanging Figurine Wood Door Hanger Wall Decor

This Door hanger is inspired by the well renowned G. DeBreht artistic studio’s iconic holiday Masterpiece collection. It is handcrafted from baltic plywood adding a perfect unique touch to your home and holiday. A must-have for holiday wall hanging, door hanging, or even hangs on your fireplace. It makes a wonderful collectible and nostalgic Christmas gift and perfect statement piece for family and friends to enjoy. Each handcrafted piece is coated with a UV protected coat for outside decorating use and is created from the best quality baltic ply-wood hand-picked by our artist.