Chic and classic, the Black Buffalo Check Mat adds timeless plaid style in a neutral autumn inspired color palette that’s perfect for the fall season and beyond.?vailable in size 24” x 40”, this accent rug is ideal for entryways, kitchens, laundry rooms and anywhere else you desire seasonal style.?eenergize your space with radiant color and original artwork digitally printed over a plush canvas of Mohawk Home’s exclusive ecofriendly Everstrand™, a premium synthetic yarn created from post-consumer recycled plastic bottles.?hile Everstrand™ is renowned for its softness, this silky yarn also offers superior strength stain resistance, illustrious fade resistant color clarity and dependable durability ideal for high-traffic spaces with kids and pets. Mohawk Home Fall 2 x 3 Black Indoor Throw Rug Polyester in Black/White | ZW142 A402 024040