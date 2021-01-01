From dundee deco
Dundee Deco Falkirk Jura II 28-in x 28-in Rustic Charcoal, Blue, Orange Wall Panel | LUJN-R23H42
Advertisement
Dundee Deco's 3D Falkirk Jura II are next generation of lightweight peel-and-stick 3D wall stickers that work together through an automatic pattern repeat to create large-scale dimensional walls of any size and shape. Dundee Deco brings a flowing, soothing texture with a touch of luxury. Wall panels work in multiples to create a continuous, uninterrupted dimensional sculptural wall. You can cover an existing wall with wall tiles or disguise wallpaper or paneled wall. These modern wall tiles create a sculptural and continuous dimensional surface to any room setting through patterning. Dundee Deco Falkirk Jura II 28-in x 28-in Rustic Charcoal, Blue, Orange Wall Panel | LUJN-R23H42