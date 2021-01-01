From dundee deco
Dundee Deco Falkirk Crest 3D 1/8 in. x 38 in. x 19 in. Grey, Charcoal Bricks PVC Wall Panel, Grey/ Charcoal
Advertisement
Dundee Deco's 3D Falkirk Crest are lightweight 3D wall panels that work together through an automatic pattern repeat to create large-scale dimensional walls of any size and shape. Dundee Deco brings a flowing, soothing texture with a touch of luxury. Wall panels work in multiples to create a continuous, uninterrupted dimensional sculptural wall. You can cover an existing wall with wall tiles or disguise wallpaper or paneled wall. These modern wall tiles create a sculptural and continuous dimensional surface to any room setting through patterning.Dundee Deco tile creates a modern seamless pattern on a feature wall or art piece. Color: Grey/ Charcoal.