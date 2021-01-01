From uspridefurniture
Falgoust Sectional
This stylish sectional fits well with any modern decor while providing maximum comfort. In just a few easy steps, this sectional also doubles as a bed and can easily be moved between the sectional and bed position to accommodate overnight guests. Product Details Orientation (Left Hand Facing Orientation): Left Hand Facing Orientation (Right Hand Facing Orientation): Right Hand Facing Number of Pieces: 7 Leg Material: Metal Seat Fill Material: Foam Assembly Required: Yes Upholstery Material Upholstery Material: Linen Blend Upholstery Material Details: Linen fabric Design Sleeper Size: Full