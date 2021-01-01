From august grove
Falca Mia Home Sweet Home 18" W Non-Slip Indoor / Outdoor Door Mat
Place this mia home sweet home outdoor coir mat outside your front door to greet family and guests. It features a welcoming printed message that won't fade over time, and also makes a great housewarming gift! This weatherproof and water-resistant mat is made of durable polypropylene tuft, making it perfect for indoor and outdoor use. This easy-clean mat features a rubber backing that helps to keep the mat in place on any surface and in high-traffic areas. Mat Size: 18" W x 30" L