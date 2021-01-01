From justice design group
Justice Design Group FAL-9711-35 LumenAria 18" Round Bowl Semi Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Ceiling Fixtures Semi-Flush
Advertisement
Justice Design Group FAL-9711-35 LumenAria 18" Round Bowl Semi Flush Mount Ceiling Fixture LumenAria - The LumenAria Collection of faux alabaster fixtures provides the warmth and glow of genuine carved alabaster at a fraction of the cost.Features:Comes with a 18" round bowl shaped resin shadeHousing is constructed of durable metal ensuring years of reliable performanceBulbs not included with this modelUL Rated for use in damp locationsUltra secure mounting assembly for quick and easy installationShade made of Faux Alabaster (Resin)Dimensions:Overall Diameter: 22"Shade Diameter: 18"Height: 12"Width: 22"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 3Watts Per Bulb: 75Wattage: 225Voltage: 120v Semi-Flush Brushed Nickel