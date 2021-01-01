Justice Design Group FAL-8759-10 LumenAria 4" Cylinder with Flat Rim Pendant Matte Black Indoor Lighting Pendants

Justice Design Group FAL-8759-10 LumenAria 4" Cylinder with Flat Rim Pendant LumenAria - The LumenAria Collection of faux alabaster fixtures provides the warmth and glow of genuine carved alabaster at a fraction of the cost.Features:Comes with a 4" cylinder with flat rim shaped resin shadeUltra secure mounting assembly for quick and easy installationHousing is constructed of durable metal ensuring years of reliable performanceBulbs are not included with this fixtureUL Rated for use in damp locationsShade made of Faux Alabaster resinEach downlight shade is secured with metal brads (provided) which require holes to be drilled in the shade by the installerDimensions:Overall Diameter: 5"Shade Diameter: 4"Height: 16.5"Width: 5"Electrical Specifications:Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs: 2Voltage: 120vWattage: 80Watts Per Bulb: 40 Matte Black