From justice design group
Justice Design Group FAL-8691 Apex Single Light 21" Wide Integrated 3000K LED Bath Bar - ADA Compliant Brushed Nickel Indoor Lighting Bathroom
Advertisement
Justice Design Group FAL-8691 Apex Single Light 21" Wide Integrated 3000K LED Bath Bar - ADA Compliant FeaturesConstructed of resin and metalDimmable via incandescent/triac/ELV dimmers (dimmer not included)Faux alabaster resin shadeIntegrated 19 watt LED lightingVertically or horizontally mountable UL rated for damp locationsMeets ADA standardsDimensionsHeight: 4-1/2"Width: 21"Extension: 3"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated cool white LEDNumber of Bulbs: 1Bulb Included: YesLumens: 1575Watts Per Bulb: 19 wattsWattage: 19 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI Bath Bar Brushed Nickel