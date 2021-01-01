From justice design group lighting
Justice Design Group Lighting FAL-8434-30-MBLK LumenAria-Regency 4-Light Bath Bar-Oval Shade-Matte Black-Faux Alabaster
Advertisement
Constructed from Matte Black metal with faux Alabaster resin shade Requires four maximum 60-watt b-13 Torpedo medium (E26) base bulbs (sold separately) This fixture can be installed as an uplight or downlight Suitable for Damp location Part of the LumenAria collection from Justice design Group, Weight: 18.0 Pounds, Manufacturer: Justice Design Group