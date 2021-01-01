From justice design group
Justice Design Group FAL-7510W Laguna 4 Light 25" Wide Integrated LED Chandelier with Faux Alabaster Shades Dark Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Advertisement
Justice Design Group FAL-7510W Laguna 4 Light 25" Wide Integrated LED Chandelier with Faux Alabaster Shades FeaturesConstructed from metal and faux alabaster resinFaux alabaster resin shadesInstallable on sloped ceilingsIntegrated 3000K soft white LED lightingIncludes (1) 6" and (3) 12" downrodsDimmable via Incandescent/Triac or ELV dimmers (dimmers sold separately)ETL rated for wet locationsDimensionsHeight: 18-1/2"Width: 25"Depth: 25"Electrical SpecificationsBulb Base: Integrated LEDNumber of Bulbs: 4Bulbs Included: YesLumens: 2560Wattage: 32 wattsVoltage: 120 voltsColor Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90CRI Dark Bronze