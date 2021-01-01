Esophageal Cancer Support For Cancer Warriors Faith Hope Love Esophageal Cancer Awareness Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

Are you fighting Esophageal cancer? Do you have a family member, a friend who is fighting Esophageal cancer? Because Esophageal cancer awareness month is here and their fight is your fight. Get this Support Squad outfit to wear on the Esophageal cancer awa For all who fight Esophageal cancer, for every Esophageal cancer fighter and Esophageal cancer survivor. your fight is my fight Keep on faith hope and love. Faith, hope, love Design 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only