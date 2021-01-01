When it comes to crafting, you just have to have a little faith. Use Faith & Scripture Stickers to add inspiration to your projects! With silver crosses, ornate flourishes, faith-driven words, and Bible verses, these stickers are perfect for scrapbooks, handmade cards, Sunday School crafts, and so much more! Dimensions: Length: 1/2" - 1 13/16" Width: 1/2" - 2 3/8" Full Text: Great Is Thy Faithfulness And Now These Three Remain: Faith, Hope, & Love. But The Greatest Of These Is...Love. Rejoice I Can Do All Things Through Christ Who Strengthens Me Jesus I Am The Way, The Faith & The Life Package contains 50 stickers.