Fairy Wall Sconce by Axolight - Color: Grey - Finish: Chrome - (UAFAIRYXGRCRLED)

The Fairy Collection features a chrome aluminum frame and glass diffusers distinguished by a multitude of facets, to create enchanting competitions of light, even when the lamp is turned off. The Fairy Wall Sconce is available with crystal, amber or grey glass diffusers. Driver included. Dimmable via Electronic Low Voltage or Trailing Edge dimmer. Started in Venice, Italy, in 1996, Axolight produces luminaires from a strong glass blowing heritage. Blending tradition with avant-garde, contemporary techniques, their creations are luxurious yet minimal and revel in the contrast between light and darkness. With collections like Spillray, featuring pieces that resemble upside-down glasses, and Avir, with its vibrant spirals, Axolight uses quality materials and elegant shapes to create one of a kind, memorable statements. Color: Grey. Finish: Chrome-plated Aluminum