Bush Furniture Fairview 60W L Shaped Desk With Lateral File Cabinet And 5 Shelf Bookcase In Pure White And Shiplap Gray

Bundle includes: 60W L Shaped Desk with Storage, 2 Drawer Lateral File Cabinet, Tall 5 Shelf Bookcase|Corner Desk provides plenty of room to spread out with a surface that extends 60 inches in each direction; desktop supports up to 200 pounds|Save space by placing the computer desk in a corner or take advantage of the finished back to face any direction you'd like|Lateral filing cabinet accepts letter, legal and A4-size paperwork; each drawer holds up to 50 pounds of materials|Tall bookshelf accommodates materials of various sizes with three adjustable and two fixed shelves; each shelf supports up to 50 pounds|L Desk storage includes a vertical cabinet, file drawer, box drawer and open cubby space|Drawer with drop-down front serves as a keyboard tray or laptop storage shelf|Distressed finish options include solid Cape Cod Gray, Antique White with Tea Maple, Pure White with Shiplap Gray or Antique Black with Hansen Cherry|Tested to meet ANSI/SOHO quality standards for safety and performance|Backed by the Bush Furniture 6 Year Manufacturer's Warranty|.The Bush Furniture Fairview 60W L Shaped Desk with Lateral File Cabinet and 5 Shelf Bookcase offers a practical home office solution that invokes the cozy, welcoming charm of modern farmhouse styling. Enjoy your morning coffee, surf the net and pay bills with room to spare on the corner desk's spacious and durable work surface. Stash pens and paper in the box drawer and open cubby while organizing mail inside the letter-size file drawer. A vertical storage cabinet with one adjustable shelf holds materials of various sizes, and a drawer with a drop-down front makes an ideal keyboard tray or laptop storage shelf. The L Desk fits in a corner to save space in compact areas, but a finished back also gives you the freedom to face any direction you'd like. The tall Bookcase's three adjustable shelves make it easy to organize books of all shapes and sizes while two fixed shelves offer additional stability. Each shelf supports up to 50 pounds, so storing larger items is no problem. The 2 Drawer File Cabinet opens on smooth full-extension ball bearing slides for an effortless reach to letter, legal and A4-size paperwork. Finish options include Antique Black with Hansen Cherry accents, Antique White with Tea Maple accents, Pure White with Shiplap Gray accents or solid Cape Cod Gray, all complemented by Antique Pewter hardware. This farmhouse desk set is tested to meet ANSI/SOHO standards for safety and performance and is backed by the Bush Furniture 6 Year Manufacturer's Warranty.