Fairview 2 Drawer Lateral File Cabinet in Cape Cod Gray

Bring a slice of modern farmhouse styling into your home office and get organized with the Bush Furniture Fairview 2 Drawer Lateral File Cabinet. Two large file drawers open on smooth full-extension ball bearing slides for an effortless reach to all your paperwork. The filing cabinet's drawers accommodate letter, legal and A4-size documents and hold up to 50 pounds of materials each. Measuring 30W x 20D x 30H, the 2 Drawer File Cabinet matches the height of the coordinating Fairview L Shaped Desk with Storage (sold separately) to offer an extended work surface when placed side by side. Casual finish options include attractive Antique Black with Hansen Cherry accents, Antique White with Tea Maple accents or solid Cape Cod Gray, all with Antique Pewter drawer pulls. This farmhouse File Cabinet is tested to meet ANSI/SOHO quality standards for safety and performance and is backed by the Bush Furniture 6 Year Manufacturer's Warranty. See the full Fairview Collection for coordinating items to complete your work or living space with relaxed cottage styling.