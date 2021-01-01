Fairlee Flamingo 31.89" Table Lamp

Table lamps are a great way to deliver both style and illumination in one space-saving punch. Add in some fun with this flamingo-style lamp, perfect for a touch of tropical style in any room. Constructed of polyresin finished with a faux-gold antique brass finish, this piece offsets the luxurious look of its finish against the whimsy of a flamingo poking its head out of a thatched barrel lampshade. Measuring 31.89'' H x 13.98'' W x 13.98'' D, it's a taller table lamp that work both as a statement piece and an accent for room's aesthetic.