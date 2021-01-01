Bell'O Fairgrove 54 in. Mahogany Cherry Wood TV Stand Fits TVs Up to 60 in. with Cable Management

Enjoy attractive, mid-century modern design with this TV stand available in two sizes. The tapered legs add mid-century charm while supporting this piece. A small open shelf and a large open shelf provide storage for media components and gaming consoles. The side cabinet with an adjustable shelf offers ample storage space for media accessories. The integrated CMS Cable Management System routes and hides unsightly cables and wires. This TV stand is capable of holding TVs up to 60 in. or up to 75 lbs. All hardware is included and it assembles easily for simple set-up and quick enjoyment. Tipping restraint hardware included to help prevent accidents and damage to the TV stand. A touch-up pen is included to keep your TV stand looking fresh and new. Color: Mahogany Cherry.