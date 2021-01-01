Fairfield 12 Piece Indoor/Outdoor High Back Cushion Cover Set

Switch up the style of your outdoor seating arrangement with this 12-piece cushion cover set, a simple way to introduce a pop of color to your alfresco ensemble. Crafted from water- and stain-resistant acrylic, this design sports a solid hue designed to refresh the look of your space as it protects your furniture from the effects of UV rays and inclement weather. A zipper closure keeps everything secure on the cushions of your choice. Fabric: White