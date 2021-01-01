Prominence Home Fairendale Two Light Vanity in Matte Black

The Prominence Home Fairendale is an eye-catching vanity light featuring a sleek rectangular metal wall mount and clear glass shade to provide bright light where you need it most. This steel crafted bath sconce allows for installation in both an upwards and downwards position, the choice is yours. It's matte black finish and modern design is available in 4 different sizes, allowing you to provide your room with the perfect glow. This matte black fixture with clear glass is compatible with a dimmer switch (not included), allowing you to adjust the light to fit your needs. This bath light fixture comes with comprehensive instructions and a troubleshooting manual making it easy to have installed in no time! This eye-catching light fixture is damp-rated and perfect for those high-moisture spaces. Bring modern style and beautiful illumination to your home. Uses E26/Medium (Standard) bulbs (not included). The manufacturer recommends not to exceed 60w.