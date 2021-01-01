Fairbanks Large Sideboard by hollis+morris - Color: Black (FAIR Large Blk Walnut Walnut WoodLeg)

Showcase the belongings that are most special to you with the easy elegance of the Fairbanks Large Sideboard. This sideboard is a logical storage and display solution and features sliding doors with four spaces behind it. The piece is handmade in North America with solid walnut or solid white oak supported by powder-coated cold-rolled steel or wood legs in a four-legged base design. The sideboard can come in many color schemes with doors in either black or white, frame in a number of finishes and even the minimalist legs in metal or wood. The Fairbanks Sideboard is also available as a smaller sideboard. hollis+morris is a furniture and lighting company based in Toronto, Canada, that debuted at ICFF in 2015. With handcrafted pieces named after local neighborhoods, they have gained a strong identity, producing modern, honest designs that integrate solid wood and metal. From the striking Bolt LED Pendant Light and Wall Sconce to the comfortable Parksdale Counter Stool, their products are versatile, timeless, show respect for nature, and have quality that lasts throughout the years. Color: Black.