Faira Kitchen Cart

Kitchen island trolley cart wooden cabinet with spice rack and locker the kitchen trolley island is a stylish and practical product that provides extra countertops and storage space in the kitchen. Kitchen carts with open storage and lockers help keep the kitchen organized. foldable design: the table is foldable. The table can be used as a small dining table, which is convenient and practical. ample storage space: designed with extra storage space, with 2 large lower shelves and 2 spacious drawers for storing cutlery, bowls, etc. easy to move: a rollable kitchen cart with four casters with two locking functions is both mobile and secure, so there is no need to worry about it rolling away. high-quality materials: wheeled kitchen trolleys are made of high-quality medium-density fiberboard, which is strong, durable, and easy to clean.