Facial Moisturizing Cream - 16oz - up & up

Get soothing, lasting relief of dry skin any time with up and up™ Facial Moisturizing Cream. This 16-ounce moisturizer comes in a convenient jar for easy application, and it's made with a fragrance-free formula that's rmended for sensitive and dry skin. Plus, this facial cream promises long-lasting hydration with a non-greasy finish, so you can apply it whether you're headed to bed or getting ready for the day with no worries of a sticky feeling or unwelcome shine.100percent Satisfaction Guaranteed.