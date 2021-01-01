From fresca
Fresca FAC0802 Alzato Double Robe Hook Chrome Bathroom Hardware Robe Hook Double Hook
Advertisement
Fresca FAC0802 Alzato Double Robe Hook Alzato Double Hook Robe HookAll of our Fresca bathroom accessories are made with brass with a triple chrome finish and have been chosen to complement our other line of products including our vanities, faucets, shower panels and toilets. They are imported and selected for their modern, cutting edge designs. Features:Heavy Duty Brass with Triple Chrome FinishSpecifications:Dimensions: 3"W x 1.75"D x 2"H Double Hook Chrome