From rebrilliant
Fabrizia 25.6" W x 69.7" H x 13.4" D Over-the-Toilet Storage
3 Tier over toilet shelf bathroom metal towel storage rack organizer. Iron tube frame with a decorative white powder-coated rust-resistant finish, strong bearing capacity. Built with a solid metal frame, with a few accessories to make it perfect for your bathroom or laundry room. Utilize the unused space above the toilet, creating multiple extra storage spaces for an overcrowded bathroom or a laundry room. It features 3 shelves, a large capacity that can store washbasin, bath products, and can hang towels, socks, and other small items. Offers a decorative storage rack solution to help declutter bathroom spaces and organize bath and beauty essentials.